🚚 Sparks, NV Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sparks is busy with warehouse and logistics work right now, especially on the industrial side of town. If you like fast-paced shifts and staying on your feet, there are several solid options hiring.

Employer: SanMar

SanMar Location: 450 Ingenuity Ave, Sparks, NV 89441

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Wed, 7:00pm–5:30am)

Pay: $19.50/hour ($17.50 + $2.00 shift differential)

Pick, restock, and audit orders in a busy apparel distribution center that works with brands like Nike and The North Face. Great if you have at least 1 year of warehouse experience and want steady overnight hours with clear production goals.

Employer: SanMar

SanMar Location: 450 Ingenuity Ave, Sparks, NV 89441

Type: Full-time, day/evening shift (12:30pm–9:00pm)

Pay: $18.50/hour ($17.50 + $1.00 shift differential)

Hands-on warehouse role where you restock, check, and pick orders using RF or voice systems. Good fit if you like moving all shift, can lift up to 50–60 lbs, and want a set afternoon schedule.

Employer: CV Industrial

Location: Sparks, NV (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour

Blend of warehouse work and local deliveries, plus direct customer interaction. You’ll load/unload, manage inventory, drive a company vehicle on set routes, and enjoy benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Grip Fulfillment

Location: Sparks, NV (temperature-controlled facility)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000–$65,000 per year

Inventory control role in a cold-chain fulfillment center handling frozen and refrigerated products. Ideal if you have 2+ years in inventory or warehouse ops, are comfortable with WMS systems and spreadsheets, and don’t mind working in freezer and cooler environments. Includes health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Don’t wait long; warehouse and logistics spots in Sparks tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.