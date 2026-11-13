Sparks Glencoe has some strong sales and account roles right now, from territory management to leading an inside sales team. If you like building relationships and driving results, these are worth a look.

Employer: Zenith American Solutions, Inc.

Zenith American Solutions, Inc. Location: Sparks Glencoe, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports an Account Executive and serves as a key contact for benefit fund clients and vendors. You’ll coordinate client deliverables, handle compliance and documentation, help with meetings, and look for process improvements.

Employer: Carroll Fuel (Carroll Motor Fuels)

Carroll Fuel (Carroll Motor Fuels) Location: Sparks Glencoe, MD (field-based territory role)

(field-based territory role) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Total compensation $65,000–$90,000 (base + monthly commission)

Run your own territory for a long-time, family-owned fuel company. You’ll build relationships with independent dealers, boost site performance, manage contracts and compliance, and scout new business opportunities, with a car and phone stipend plus solid benefits.

Employer: Rexel Southern / Rexel USA

Location: Sparks Glencoe, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary (MD): $97,000–$121,000, depending on experience

Lead and grow an inside sales team for one of the largest electrical distributors in the U.S. You’ll drive proactive sales, manage branch financials, improve customer experience, and promote digital tools, with strong benefits and room to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good local roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.