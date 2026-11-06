🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Spanish Fork

There are some wonderful dogs in Spanish Fork, UT hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix

Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: South Utah Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (801) 851-4080

Nicolas is a handsome adult Standard Poodle mix with a beautiful white coat. He’s waiting at the local shelter for someone to give him a safe, loving home. Standard Poodle mixes are often smart and active, and they tend to enjoy time with their people.

👉 Meet Nicolas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption Fee: $300

Rescue: All Paws Count (FKA Utah Valley Animal Rescue)

Winn Dixie is a medium-sized terrier mix with striking black-and-white markings. She’s an adult girl looking for a stable, caring home through a local rescue group. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and allows the rescue to help more dogs in need.

👉 Meet Winn Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: South Utah Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (801) 851-4080

This sweet senior American Bulldog mix is a black-and-white girl who deserves a soft place to land. Senior dogs often just want a cozy bed, gentle walks, and a kind person to love. If you have room in your heart for an older pup, she could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet this senior American Bulldog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Spanish Fork, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their profiles, or calling the shelters and rescues for more details. Your help—whether adopting, fostering, or spreading the word—can change a dog’s life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.