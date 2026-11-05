🏥 Spanish Fork Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Dental Roles

Spanish Fork’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and practices expanding to keep up. If you want steady patients, mountain views, and solid teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth (placement in Spanish Fork, UT )

CompHealth (placement in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: First-year income guarantee; competitive compensation after year one (exact amount not listed)

Outpatient-only family medicine with a flexible 4 or 4.5-day work week, seeing about 20–25 patients per day. Includes sign-on bonus, PTO with CME stipend, 401(k) with match, relocation help, licensing and dues covered, plus a path to partnership and support from CompHealth to negotiate your contract and handle logistics.

Employer: Creekside Dental

Location: Spanish Fork, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $28.00 – $35.00 per hour

Lead the business side of a growing, doctor-owned dental practice—you’ll run the front office, manage the team, and keep the schedule full while the doctors focus on dentistry. Monday–Thursday 8–5 and Friday 8–2, with PTO, paid holidays, and dental care for you and your family.

Employer: Creekside Dental

Location: Spanish Fork, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (3 days/week: Wed–Fri)

Pay: From $750 per day, collections-based with growth potential

Step into a busy, modern 8-op private practice with a hygiene schedule booked out six weeks and a ready patient base. You’ll get mentorship, CE support, dental care for your family, a real path to partnership, and the chance to grow into more days and advanced procedures like implants and full-arch cases.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.