    • Space.com

    Satellite images capture Hurricane Milton intensifying into Category 5 storm (videos)

    By Elizabeth Fernandez,

    1 days ago

    In the heart of the Gulf of Mexico, a new hurricane is brewing. Hurricane Milton, now having intensified into a Category 5 storm, was caught in incredible space-based imagery from spacecraft such as the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-East satellite.

    Hurricane Milton comes just ten days after Hurricane Helene, the deadliest hurricane to hit the United States since Katrina , made landfall in the southeastern U.S.

    Milton poses a solid threat to the regions it will impact, and the National Hurricane Center is urging residents of Florida to take the storm extremely seriously. In satellite imagery, it is clear to see that Milton is intensifying. It jumped from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane in mere hours on Monday (Oct. 7). That's the third swiftest intensification of a hurricane in the Atlantic, superseded only by Wilma in 2005 and Felix in 2007. Imagery captured from the International Space Station (ISS) also highlights the danger of the storm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1At90L_0vxvm81h00

    An Oct. 7, 2024 advisory about Hurricane Milton. (Image credit: NOAA)

    Milton also has what's called a " pinhole eye ." This central, calm region is remarkably small — less than 10 nautical miles across. Storms with pinhole eyes tend to rapidly fluctuate in intensity.

    Related: How satellite data has proven climate change is a climate crisis

    A storm surge, along with heavy rain and winds, was expected to clip the top of the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday afternoon. Schools and ports in the Yucatan are closed in anticipation of the storm . Storm surges result when high winds from a hurricane start a vertical circulation of water. As this storm surge reaches the shallower waters of the coast, the shallow ocean floor pushes the water upwards.

    Milton is then anticipated to make landfall on the western coast of Florida on Wednesday (Oct. 9) evening. Bands of rain and devastating winds will begin to pummel Florida long before this, however.

    Reports from the National Hurricane Center enumerated many hazards of the storm.

    Peak winds have already reached 175 miles per hour (282 kilometers per hour), and the hurricane itself will most likely grow in size between now and when it makes landfall in Florida. The west coast of Florida may see a storm surge of 8 to 12 feet (2.4 meters to 3.7 meters). Rain totals are forecasted to be between 5 to 10 inches (12.7 to 25.4 centimeters), and perhaps up to 15 in (38.1 cm) certain locations.

    Residents of Florida are being urged to check the location of their house in relation to storm surge, rain and wind predictions as well as to evacuate if necessary . FloridaDisaster.org can help residents find their risk factors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWLJg_0vxvm81h00

    A high resolution view of Hurricane Milton’s powerful eye, courtesy of the GOES-19 satellite. (Image credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA)
    Related Stories:

    Could Earth's 'evil twin' Venus carry a dire warning about climate change?

    Ancient ruins are under threat. Here's how archaeologists are getting help from space (exclusive)

    Scientists are mapping Earth's rivers from space before climate change devastates our planet

    As Milton approaches, the southeastern U.S. is still recovering from the devastating Hurricane Helene. In a statement, Tracy Kijewski-Correa, an expert in disaster risk reduction, resilience, and sustainability at the University Notre Dame, said : "As the climate changes, we will have more extreme rainfall events. These storm events will exceed past precedent, making past experiences less relevant in deciding how to prepare and respond."

    Mindayah Businessia
    20h ago
    I really hope everyone living (or visiting) down there will actually take this storm very seriously. I’m the type who loves crazy, dangerous weather events like this, and I usually stay home even when they say we should go to shelters or evacuate during severe weather. I’ve been known to go out and drive places during blizzards and hurricanes. But this storm is different. It’s a monster and people should not push their luck by ignoring evacuation orders this time. Don’t do it! I would’ve evacuated the second I heard it was a category 4 the first time it was one( for an hour) before it hit Cat 5 and back to 4 (for now. The fact that they’re in the middle of cleanup and recovery from the last major hurricane makes it so much worse. I wish the best for anyone who is in the path of this bit of a storm and. I pray they’re no longer actually IN the path. But if they are still there once the storm actually hits and they get hurt badly etc it’s their own fault And shouldn’t expect any aid
