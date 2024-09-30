Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Space.com

    China's enormous FAST radio telescope is getting even bigger (video)

    By Andrew Jones,

    2 days ago

    China has kicked off of a second phase of construction to enhance the capabilities of what is already the world's largest single-dish radio telescope.

    The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST), situated in a karst region in Guizhou, southwest China, has been operating since January 2020. But now a second phase will add 24 new moveable radio telescopes, each with a diameter of 131 feet (40 meters). Construction officially started on Sept. 25, on the eighth anniversary of FAST's completion.

    This expansion, named the FAST Core Array, aims to make use of the "quiet" electromagnetic environment that exists within a 3-mile (5 kilometers) radius around the telescope , according to China Central Television (CCTV). The site was originally chosen for the area's remote location and natural topography. When combined into an array, the new telescopes will enhance resolution and detection capabilities.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22asui_0voc8SAP00

    The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Image credit: NAO/FAST)

    The plan aims to allow scientists deeper investigations into various fields, including gravitational wave events, fast radio bursts, supernovae and black hole tidal disruption events.

    It will also contribute to space situational awareness, detection of small solar system objects, communication and control of deep space probes and other areas, according to a paper on the Array.

    Related: China is opening the world's largest radio telescope up to international scientists

    RELATED STORIES:

    China wants to launch a moon-orbiting telescope array as soon as 2026

    China finishes building world's largest radio telescope

    Did China just detect signals from an alien civilization?

    FAST was completed in 2016 and became fully operational in early 2020. It has so far detected more than 900 pulsars, or fast-spinning neutron stars . The giant facility has also been open to research requests from international scientists and teams since early 2021.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Record-breaking Milky Way map showcases 1.5 billion objects: 'We have changed the view of our galaxy forever'
    Space.com5 days ago
    Blue Origin fires up 2nd stage of huge New Glenn rocket ahead of debut launch (video)
    Space.com7 days ago
    Orion spacecraft can shield Artemis astronauts from deep-space radiation, study shows
    Space.com8 days ago
    Space Perspective completes 1st uncrewed balloon flight to the edge of Earth's atmosphere (video)
    Space.com8 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    The largest Einstein Cross ever discovered dwells among a rare 'carousel' of galaxies
    Space.com9 days ago
    'That's weird': James Webb Space Telescope spies a strange galaxy outshining its stars
    Space.com6 days ago
    Annular solar eclipse will turn the sun into a glorious 'ring of fire' today. Here's what you need to know.
    Space.com1 day ago
    Annular solar eclipse 2024 wows skywatchers with 'ring of fire' over Easter Island, South America (videos, photos)
    Space.com7 hours ago
    FAA requires investigation of anomaly on SpaceX's Crew-9 astronaut launch
    Space.com1 day ago
    Where did Mars' atmosphere go? Scientists say it may be 'hiding in plain sight'
    Space.com7 days ago
    Weird striped rock 'unlike any seen on Mars' found by Perseverance rover. Here's why NASA's excited
    Space.com7 days ago
    How fast will the annular solar eclipse on Oct. 2 travel?
    Space.com3 days ago
    US Space Force partners with India to open a microchip factory for next-gen tech
    Space.com8 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Solar eclipse livestream: Watch the annular eclipse online
    Space.com2 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Why space archaeologists are finding more Mayan ruins than ever before (exclusive)
    Space.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Helene could yield major flooding, tornadoes and 'devastating' winds, experts warn
    Space.com7 days ago
    A star-studded Rosette nebula brings gorgeous color to the cosmos
    Space.com1 day ago
    China's astronauts conduct emergency drills and deploy payloads into space (video)
    Space.com9 days ago
    'We are close:' SETI astrobiologist Nathalie Cabrol on the search for life
    Space.com8 days ago
    NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is enroute to conduct 1st crater rim study at 'Dox Castle'
    Space.com9 days ago
    SpaceX stacks Starship megarocket ahead of 5th test flight (photos)
    Space.com8 days ago
    How black-hole-powered quasars killed off neighboring galaxies in the early universe
    Space.com7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    The Milky Way's 2 biggest satellite galaxies are oddly lonely, study finds
    Space.com2 days ago
    This exoplanet circling a dead star may mirror Earth's fate — if our planet survives a dying sun, that is
    Space.com6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy