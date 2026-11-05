Southport Parks & Rec launches community survey

The City of Southport Parks & Recreation is asking residents of all ages to fill out a survey about the programs, activities, facilities, and services they want in the community. Feedback will be used to find community needs, improve current programs, and create new options for Southport. The survey is open through November 21, 2026. More information: https://ayrs.io/QkgMNK

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Southport, NC