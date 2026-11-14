Southington’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across part-time and full-time roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Southington, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Compensation based on qualifications and experience (not listed as a set rate)

Help customers find what they need, handle returns and online pickups, and jump between cashier, sales, and stocking. Flexible hours, weekly pay, paid time off, store discounts, 401(k) match, and training provided make this a solid entry or re-entry into retail.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Southington, CT

Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: $17.50 per hour (base pay, before any incentives)

In this omni-channel role, you’ll support guests in-store, by phone, and online with orders, payments, and problem-solving. Comes with national medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays/birthday, 401(k) with match, employee discount from day 1, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Target

Location: Southington, CT

Type: Full-time (hours may vary by week)

Pay: $25.00–$27.00/hr starting, full range $25.00–$42.50/hr

Lead the team that picks, packs, and ships orders so guests get what they need on time. This is a hands-on leadership role with benefits like health coverage, 401(k), employee discount, paid sick time, holidays, and vacation, plus experience in team leadership and store operations.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.