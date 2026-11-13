Southington has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hotels to big-box retail to skilled HVAC work. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already experienced with tools.

Employer: Fireside Inn & Suites (WoodSpring Suites)

Fireside Inn & Suites (WoodSpring Suites) Location: Southington, CT

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Newly built hotel looking for a hands-on maintenance person to keep guest rooms, common areas, and building systems in good shape. Mix of repairs (plumbing, HVAC, electrical, painting) plus some grounds and general help for other departments.

Employer: Walmart #2897

Location: 235 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489

Type: Part-time, overnight

Pay: $17 – $30 per hour (plus possible shift premiums and incentives)

Overnight janitorial role keeping the store clean from parking lot to restrooms and back rooms. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage options, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: NorthStar Service LLC

Location: Southington, CT

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $35.00 – $55.00 per hour, based on experience

Family-owned HVAC company hiring an experienced tech with a D2 or S2 license to handle service, installs, and maintenance for residential and commercial clients. Strong pay, company truck, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or duty that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.