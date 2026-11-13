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🔧 Southington CT Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
Southington has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hotels to big-box retail to skilled HVAC work. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already experienced with tools.
Hotel Maintenance – Maintenance Team Member
- Employer: Fireside Inn & Suites (WoodSpring Suites)
- Location: Southington, CT
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour
Newly built hotel looking for a hands-on maintenance person to keep guest rooms, common areas, and building systems in good shape. Mix of repairs (plumbing, HVAC, electrical, painting) plus some grounds and general help for other departments.
Janitorial – Overnight
- Employer: Walmart #2897
- Location: 235 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489
- Type: Part-time, overnight
- Pay: $17 – $30 per hour (plus possible shift premiums and incentives)
Overnight janitorial role keeping the store clean from parking lot to restrooms and back rooms. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage options, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to Walmart-paid education programs.
HVAC Technician
- Employer: NorthStar Service LLC
- Location: Southington, CT
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $35.00 – $55.00 per hour, based on experience
Family-owned HVAC company hiring an experienced tech with a D2 or S2 license to handle service, installs, and maintenance for residential and commercial clients. Strong pay, company truck, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and life insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or duty that fits your life better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.