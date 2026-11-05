🚌 Southington transportation jobs with multiple local openings

Southington has some solid driving work right now, from seasonal routes to steady full‑time miles. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Southington, CT

Type: Temporary, seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Deliver packages around town in your own car while staying active and working mostly on your own. Schedules can run Monday–Saturday, including holidays, and you’ll get weekly pay with no prior delivery experience required.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands (Harvey Building Products)

Location: 75 Aircraft Rd, Southington, CT 06489

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $32.00/hour

Drive a regional tractor‑trailer route delivering windows and doors to dealers, distribution centers, and job sites. This is a hands‑on, weekday day‑shift role (some Saturdays) with full‑time benefits starting day one for eligible employees.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.