🛒 Southington, CT Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Southington’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from restaurants to call centers. If you like helping people and staying on your feet (or on the phone), these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Southington, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced restaurant role where you handle guest payments, greet customers, and keep the front counter moving. Good fit if you enjoy sports-bar energy and want to grow in the food and beverage world.

Employer: TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Location: Milldale, CT (part of Southington)

(part of Southington) Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style role at a busy truck service center: write work orders, handle over-the-counter sales, and help travelers get back on the road. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and meal/other discounts.

Employer: GT Independence

Location: Southington, CT

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Phone-based role helping people who self-direct their care, plus some admin work like DocuSign, document tracking, and timesheet review. Good match if you have 1+ year of related experience and want mission-driven work supporting independence for people of all ages and abilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.