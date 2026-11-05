🏥 Southington CT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & MD Roles

Southington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both nurses and specialists. If you’re in healthcare and open to a new role or a travel contract, these local options are worth a look.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Southington, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Board-certified or board-eligible Dermatologist role in an outpatient, patient-centered setting. You’ll handle the full range of skin conditions, do minor procedures, and work closely with primary care and other specialists while staying active in teaching and quality improvement.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Southington, CT

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Shift: 3x12 NOC

3x12 NOC Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $2,699

Estimated Weekly Stipend: $1,582

Travel L&D RN contract with night shifts and strong weekly pay plus stipend. Comes with medical, dental, vision options, 401(k), and access to virtual care, all through a Joint Commission–accredited staffing firm.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Southington, CT

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Shift: 3x12 NOC

3x12 NOC Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $2,311

Estimated Weekly Stipend: $1,582

Night-shift ICU RN travel contract for nurses who like high-acuity care and steady hours. You’ll get the same benefits package and traveler support as the L&D role, with solid weekly pay and housing stipend.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.