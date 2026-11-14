Southgate’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from schools to clinics to rehab centers. If you’re in patient care or therapy, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Southgate, MI (high school setting)

(high school setting) Type: Full-time, travel role

Salary: Not listed (includes non-taxable stipends and 401(k))

This is a January–end-of-school-year travel assignment with full-time hours, strong benefits, and support for travel. Great if you want school-based SLP work plus the perks of a travel contract.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Southgate, MI (high school)

(high school) Type: Full-time, contract

Salary: Not listed

School-based SLP role from January through the end of the school year, focused on high school students. Open to CFY and CCC-SLP, with a steady weekday schedule and a supportive school team.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Near Southgate, MI

Near Type: .8 FTE, contract

Salary: Not listed

Provide in-person SLP services to K–12 students on a .8 FTE schedule. Good fit if you want school-based work with a bit more flexibility than a full 1.0 FTE.

Employer: All Star Kids Pediatric Dentistry

Location: Southgate, MI

Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Salary: $18.00 – $23.00 per hour

Work in a pediatric dental office, assisting with exams, procedures, X-rays, and patient education. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and an employee discount.

Employer: The Orchards at Southgate

Location: Southgate, MI

Type: Per Diem (PRN)

Salary: From $50.00 per hour, higher with experience

Join an in-house rehab team in a skilled nursing and short-term rehab setting. Flexible schedule, electronic documentation, and a focus on helping residents regain strength and return home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.