Southgate’s food scene is busy right now, with local spots looking for reliable people who like a fast pace. If you want steady hours, tips, or a foot in the door for restaurant management, these are worth a look.

Employer: ChampionPEO for Angelina’s Mexican Restaurant

ChampionPEO for Location: Southgate, MI (13665 Eureka Rd.)

Pay: $17–$20/hour (based on experience and pace)

(based on experience and pace) Type: Full-time or part-time (about 20–40 hours/week )

Full-time or part-time (about ) Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, mostly evenings (9 a.m.–4 p.m., 4 p.m.–10 p.m., or 9 a.m.–10 p.m.)

Hands-on line cook role in a busy Mexican kitchen, working grill, fryer, steam table, and cold toppings. You’ll get paid training, employee meals, flexible schedule, and paid time off, with steady evening shifts if you like nights.

Employer: ChampionPEO for Angelina’s Mexican Restaurant

ChampionPEO for Location: Southgate & Allen Park, MI

Pay: $20–$24/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time or part-time (about 20–40 hours/week )

Full-time or part-time (about ) Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, day and evening shifts

Great fit if you’ve led shifts before and want to grow. You’ll help run daily operations, work register/carryout, support the team, and can be considered for promotion to manager. Comes with paid training, employee discounts, PTO, 401(k) with match, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Location: Southgate, MI

Type: Likely full-time (listed as General Utility / back-of-house)

Back-of-house role keeping the kitchen running: dishwashing, basic prep, trash, and cleaning equipment and floors. Good if you want to get into restaurant work, stay moving, and don’t mind a hot, fast-paced environment.

Employer: Chuck E. Cheese (CEC Entertainment)

Location: Southgate, MI

Type: Part-time

No-fry kitchen job making pizza, salads, wings, and dough, plus keeping the kitchen organized. Offers “Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow,” meal discounts, 401(k), and access to medical/vision/dental options depending on hours, in a fun, kid-focused setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many managers are flexible on hours if you’re reliable and show up ready to work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.