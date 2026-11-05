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🏥 Southgate, MI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Southgate’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to advanced eye surgery. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: The Orchards
- Location: Southgate, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands-on nursing care, give meds, track vitals, and help with admissions and discharges. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement, plus chances to help lead the unit.
Ophthalmologist (Comprehensive)
- Employer: EyeSouth Partners
- Location: Based in Southgate/Detroit, MI area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a fast-growing, multi-location eye care group with strong surgical volume and full clinical support. Board-certified or board-eligible MD/DOs can tap into a large specialist network, corporate support services, generous benefits, and a partnership track after a few years.
In Home Caregiver
- Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
- Location: Southgate, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)
Support clients at home with meds reminders, personal care, meals, light cleaning, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, quick start, benefits package, bonuses, and monthly appreciation prizes, ideal if you want meaningful work with some schedule control.
If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Southgate tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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