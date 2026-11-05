🏥 Southgate, MI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Southgate’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to advanced eye surgery. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: The Orchards

The Orchards Location: Southgate, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on nursing care, give meds, track vitals, and help with admissions and discharges. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement, plus chances to help lead the unit.

Employer: EyeSouth Partners

Location: Based in Southgate/Detroit, MI area

Based in Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a fast-growing, multi-location eye care group with strong surgical volume and full clinical support. Board-certified or board-eligible MD/DOs can tap into a large specialist network, corporate support services, generous benefits, and a partnership track after a few years.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Southgate, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)

Support clients at home with meds reminders, personal care, meals, light cleaning, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, quick start, benefits package, bonuses, and monthly appreciation prizes, ideal if you want meaningful work with some schedule control.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Southgate tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.