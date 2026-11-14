The Native American Heritage Celebration takes place November 14 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Road with free admission. Guests can enjoy traditional dance, storytelling and cultural traditions by Reg Pettibone and the Red Tribe Nation Dance Troupe, shop artisan vendors for handcrafted items, and buy traditional Native American food. The event is presented by Southfield Parks & Recreation, the Southfield Historical Society and the Southfield Public Library.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Southfield Parks & Recreation