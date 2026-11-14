Southfield’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who can blend IT skills and business thinking. If you’re into cloud, ServiceNow, or solution design, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Southfield, MI (role is open to anywhere in the U.S. )

(role is open to ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 base (US range)

Lead ServiceNow HRSD and AI-enabled transformation projects for big-name clients, managing teams and owning key workstreams. Great fit if you have 4–6+ years of ServiceNow HRSD, Big 4–style consulting experience, and want national-level projects with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Sun Communities & Sun Outdoors

Location: Southfield, MI – Corporate HQ (Metro Detroit)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as the bridge between business and tech, shaping enterprise solutions that improve processes, automation, and AI use. Ideal if you have 7+ years in solution delivery or business analysis and like leading discovery workshops, building roadmaps, and working with many teams across the company.

Employer: Wipfli

Location: Southfield / Detroit, MI area (hybrid or in-office, ~15% local travel)

(hybrid or in-office, ~15% local travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior consulting role focused on Microsoft 365, Azure, AD, networks, and security for client environments. Good match if you like client-facing work, solving complex issues, and building tech roadmaps while mentoring junior consultants.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more tech roles posted that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.