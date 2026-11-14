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💻 Southfield, MI IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
Southfield’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who can blend IT skills and business thinking. If you’re into cloud, ServiceNow, or solution design, these roles are worth a look.
ServiceNow Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Southfield, MI (role is open to anywhere in the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 base (US range)
Lead ServiceNow HRSD and AI-enabled transformation projects for big-name clients, managing teams and owning key workstreams. Great fit if you have 4–6+ years of ServiceNow HRSD, Big 4–style consulting experience, and want national-level projects with strong pay and benefits.
Solutions Delivery Lead
- Employer: Sun Communities & Sun Outdoors
- Location: Southfield, MI – Corporate HQ (Metro Detroit)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Act as the bridge between business and tech, shaping enterprise solutions that improve processes, automation, and AI use. Ideal if you have 7+ years in solution delivery or business analysis and like leading discovery workshops, building roadmaps, and working with many teams across the company.
Senior IT Solution Consultant
- Employer: Wipfli
- Location: Southfield / Detroit, MI area (hybrid or in-office, ~15% local travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior consulting role focused on Microsoft 365, Azure, AD, networks, and security for client environments. Good match if you like client-facing work, solving complex issues, and building tech roadmaps while mentoring junior consultants.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more tech roles posted that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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