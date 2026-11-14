Southfield’s finance scene is busy right now, with openings from big national firms and local specialists. If you’ve got tax or client-service skills, there’s solid money and growth on the table.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Southfield, MI (role can be based anywhere in the US )

(role can be based ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,100 – $188,900 base, plus benefits and 401(k)

Lead a tax operations team focused on US and global tax information reporting and withholding (FATCA, NRA, transaction taxes). This is a senior role (8+ years experience) where you’ll manage multiple workstreams, coach tax pros, and work with major financial institutions, with hybrid work and strong benefits.

Employer: SGS Technologie (onsite with a major financial firm)

(onsite with a major financial firm) Location: Southfield, MI (or Memphis, TN / some St. Pete, FL) – hybrid, 3 days in office

(or Memphis, TN / some St. Pete, FL) – Type: Contract , potential extension/convert to full-time

, potential Salary: Not listed

Support Financial Advisors and branch offices by handling escalated client account issues, researching problems, and sometimes executing trades when the FA is out. Good fit if you have SIE, service-industry or financial services experience, and like fast-paced, client-facing work with a clear path to conversion.

Employer: W Tax Group

Location: Southfield, MI 48034 – hybrid remote

– Type: Full-time

Salary: From $55,000 per year

Own a portfolio of IRS and state tax resolution cases from start to finish—reading transcripts, preparing forms (2848, 433 series, 9465, etc.), and guiding stressed clients to real relief. Ideal for CPAs, EAs, or experienced tax preparers who want meaningful, technical work with a steady caseload.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.