Southfield has steady demand for people who can keep buildings, equipment, and homes running smoothly. If you’re handy and like solving problems on the spot, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead residential HVAC installs from start to finish, including furnaces, AC units, air handlers, and thermostats. Good fit if you know codes, can test and commission systems, and like training helpers while keeping homeowners happy.

Employer: Flex-N-Gate

Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping production equipment and conveyor lines in top shape at a major auto supplier. Expect a focus on safety, preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and root-cause fixes, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation.

Employer: Lockwood Management

Location: Southfield, MI, US

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–5:00 pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–5:00 pm) Salary: Not listed

Property maintenance role handling resident work orders, make-readies, basic HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and grounds care. Includes on-call rotation, snow removal, and pool upkeep (where applicable), with a strong focus on friendly, resident-first service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has similar roles or trainee spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.