Southfield’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from wireless sales to healthcare branding to big-name corporate consulting. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: ASAP, INC

ASAP, INC Location: Southfield, MI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,100 – $1,800 per week + bonuses and incentives

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

This role is all about selling Verizon wireless and internet plans with company-provided leads and networking events to help you close deals. Great fit if you have sales or management experience and want high weekly earning potential.

Employer: Marsh / Mercer

Location: Southfield, MI (hybrid – office ~3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary Range: $97,000 – $194,500 plus potential performance incentives

plus potential performance incentives Perks: Health and welfare benefits, tuition assistance, 401(k) and retirement programs, employee assistance programs

High-level B2B sales role selling workforce and total rewards solutions into mid and large organizations. Ideal if you can clearly explain your sales funnel, have a proven track record beating quotas, and are comfortable selling into the C‑suite in a tech-forward, data-driven environment.

Employer: Epic Health System (EPIC Health)

Location: Southfield, MI (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)

Not listed (competitive compensation noted) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO and holidays, professional development, EAP, growth and advancement opportunities

Hands-on role where you manage brand, digital, content, and community marketing for healthcare service lines and locations. Good match if you have 2+ years in marketing, can juggle multiple projects, and like seeing your work directly impact patient awareness and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Southfield employers often consider strong, motivated candidates even if every box isn’t checked.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.