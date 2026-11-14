Southfield’s retail scene is busy right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Build and refresh in-store displays, keep signs and prices accurate, and help make the store easy to shop. Weekday schedule (most weekends free), health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, 10% discount, and chances to learn trade skills.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time, hourly

Starting Pay: $16.73/hour

Lead floor sets, manage stock and displays, and act as Manager on Duty to keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you have 2+ years of management experience, like fast-paced retail, and want a role that mixes leadership, merchandising, and customer service.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $16 – $20/hour

Help customers at the register and support the pharmacy team with prescriptions and inventory. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs for eligible hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.