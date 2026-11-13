Southfield’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in land development and automotive tech. If you’re building your career in civil or electrical design, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Atwell, LLC

Atwell, LLC Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Internship (Summer 2027)

Pay: $19–$27/hour

Support civil engineers on real estate and land development projects using AutoCAD Civil 3D, site visits, and zoning research. Great fit if you’re working on a Civil Engineering degree and want real project experience with a large national firm.

Employer: Veoneer Safety Systems

Veoneer Safety Systems Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Design high-reliability automotive PCBs using Altium, with a focus on manufacturability, signal and power integrity, and EMC performance. Ideal if you have 5+ years PCB layout experience, know Altium well, and like hands-on validation with tools like a VNA.

Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design

Colliers Engineering & Design Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time, Department Manager

Pay: Not listed

Lead the Civil/Site land development team, owning strategy, financial performance, client satisfaction, and staff development. Best for a P.E. with 12+ years’ experience who’s ready to drive growth, manage large teams, and stay active in business development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.