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🔧 Southfield, MI Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Evening Roles
Southfield has a steady flow of cleaning and maintenance work right now, especially in the evenings. Good options here if you want extra income after 5 pm or a flexible second job.
Nightly Cleaning/Janitorial – Southfield, MI
- Employer: Clean Agent, LLC.
- Location: Southfield, MI (in-person)
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour (about 20–25 hours/week)
- Schedule: Flexible start times after 6:30 pm, Monday–Friday
Clean large office spaces in the evenings: sweep, mop, vacuum, empty trash, clean restrooms and kitchenettes. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, and advancement opportunities if you want to grow with the company.
Body Shop Porter & Shop Maintenance – Full Time
- Employer: Glassman Automotive Group
- Location: Southfield, MI (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $16.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO (benefits after 90 days)
Keep the body shop running smoothly by moving and cleaning vehicles and handling shop cleanup. Good fit if you like cars and don’t mind physical work; valid driver’s license required and manual driving is a plus.
Part Time Night Janitor – Medical Building
- Employer: CITI Building Services Inc.
- Location: Southfield, MI (in-person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour (wage negotiable based on experience)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, ~5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
- Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) matching
Evening cleaning in a medical building; experience with floor care (strip, wax, buff, carpet) is a plus, but they’ll train the right person. You’ll need reliable transportation and the ability to work both with a team and on your own.
Part Time Evening Cleaner – Mon–Thu
- Employer: Stathakis
- Location: Southfield, MI (in-person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 per hour
- Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
- Benefits: Paid sick days, training, supportive team
Light evening cleaning in a professional building: floors, trash, dusting, and restrooms. Great if you want a short, steady evening shift and on-the-job training rather than heavy experience.
If any of these fit your schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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