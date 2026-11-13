Southfield has a steady flow of cleaning and maintenance work right now, especially in the evenings. Good options here if you want extra income after 5 pm or a flexible second job.

Employer: Clean Agent, LLC.

Clean Agent, LLC. Location: Southfield, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour (about 20–25 hours/week )

(about ) Schedule: Flexible start times after 6:30 pm, Monday–Friday

Clean large office spaces in the evenings: sweep, mop, vacuum, empty trash, clean restrooms and kitchenettes. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, and advancement opportunities if you want to grow with the company.

Employer: Glassman Automotive Group

Location: Southfield, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO (benefits after 90 days)

Keep the body shop running smoothly by moving and cleaning vehicles and handling shop cleanup. Good fit if you like cars and don’t mind physical work; valid driver’s license required and manual driving is a plus.

Employer: CITI Building Services Inc.

Location: Southfield, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour (wage negotiable based on experience)

(wage negotiable based on experience) Schedule: Monday–Friday, ~5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) matching

Evening cleaning in a medical building; experience with floor care (strip, wax, buff, carpet) is a plus, but they’ll train the right person. You’ll need reliable transportation and the ability to work both with a team and on your own.

Employer: Stathakis

Location: Southfield, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Benefits: Paid sick days, training, supportive team

Light evening cleaning in a professional building: floors, trash, dusting, and restrooms. Great if you want a short, steady evening shift and on-the-job training rather than heavy experience.

If any of these fit your schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.