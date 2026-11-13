Southfield has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are in foster care with Angie’s Dog House and are ready for loving homes.

Breed: Australian Shepherd (purebred)

Australian Shepherd (purebred) Age: Young (about 1.5 years)

Young (about 1.5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: About 44 lbs

About 44 lbs Location: Angie’s Dog House - Southfield, MI - Foster Location

Adoption area: Michigan and surrounding states only

Estella Belle is a stunning young Aussie with a beautiful personality and a heart full of love. She grew up in a caring home and was treated like family, but had to be surrendered when her owner was stationed overseas and couldn’t take pets along.

If you’re looking for a loyal, loving companion and you live in Michigan or a nearby state, Estella Belle may be the perfect match.

Shelter/Rescue: Angie’s Dog House

Angie’s Dog House Contact: Check the phone/email listed on her Adopt-a-Pet page

👉 Meet Estella Belle and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd (purebred)

Australian Shepherd (purebred) Age: Young (about 1.5 years)

Young (about 1.5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Weight: About 41 lbs

About 41 lbs Location: Angie’s Dog House - Southfield, MI - Foster Location

Adoption area: Michigan and surrounding states only

Arwen Grace is a lovely young Aussie with a sweet personality and a very loving heart. She was raised in a home with three children and has always known kindness and good care. Her family made the heartbreaking choice to surrender her, and now she’s looking for a new home where she can share all her affection.

Families in Michigan or nearby states who want an active, loving dog should definitely take a look at Arwen.

Shelter/Rescue: Angie’s Dog House

Angie’s Dog House Contact: Use the contact info on her Adopt-a-Pet listing

👉 Meet Arwen Grace and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) / Poodle (Standard) mix

Schnauzer (Standard) / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Weight: About 36 lbs

About 36 lbs Location: Angie’s Dog House - Southfield, MI - Foster Location

Ranger is a 2-year-old doodle-type mix with a scruffy face, soulful brown eyes, and a very sweet personality. He came from a high-kill shelter in Texas and is now enjoying life in his foster home.

Even though he’s an adult, Ranger is still very puppy-like — playful, curious, and full of personality. He loves his people, gets along great with other dogs, and is always ready for fun and affection.

Shelter/Rescue: Angie’s Dog House

Angie’s Dog House Contact: See his Adopt-a-Pet page for phone and email

👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

If you’re in Michigan or a nearby state and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups from Angie’s Dog House in Southfield. Sharing their links with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.