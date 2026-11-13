Southfield is busy right now with leadership roles, especially if you know tech or construction. Here are a few strong management openings worth a look.

Employer: 700Credit

700Credit Location: Southfield, MI (onsite/hybrid)

Southfield, MI (onsite/hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the roadmap for credit, fraud, and F&I SaaS tools used by 22,000+ dealers nationwide. This role is highly strategic: you’ll set product vision, define KPIs/OKRs, lead cross-functional teams, and mentor other Product Owners in a fast-growing automotive finance tech company.

Employer: AlphaGov (commercial electrical contractor)

AlphaGov (commercial electrical contractor) Location: Southfield, MI (Detroit metro projects)

Southfield, MI (Detroit metro projects) Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus bonus)

Lead large commercial electrical projects from budgeting through closeout with strong in-house estimating and BIM/VDC support. Ideal if you came up through the self-perform electrical trade and want full ownership of budgets, schedules, field operations, and client relationships.

Employer: AlphaX (commercial electrical contractor)

AlphaX (commercial electrical contractor) Location: Southfield, MI, US

Southfield, MI, US Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus bonus)

Very similar role and requirements as the AlphaGov posting, also focused on self-perform commercial electrical work. You’ll manage complex projects end-to-end, with benefits like 401(k) with company contribution, PTO, and a steady pipeline of large jobs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Southfield employers often consider strong leaders with nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.