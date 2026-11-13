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🏥 Southfield, MI Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Southfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to high-level clinical roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.
Endocrinologist – Obesity & Metabolic Medicine
- Employer: EPIC Health System
- Location: Southfield, MI (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive; includes performance-based incentives
Lead an advanced Endocrinology & Obesity Medicine program, managing complex endocrine and metabolic cases and performing procedures like thyroid biopsies, CGM, and insulin pump management. Ideal if you’re board-certified in Endocrinology with obesity medicine experience and want to help build and scale an innovative, team-based program.
Direct Care Worker – Morning Shift (5am–11am)
- Employer: Irvine Neuro Rehabilitation
- Location: Southfield, MI 48033 (In person)
- Type: Full-time or part-time (8–12 hour shifts, rotating weekends/holidays)
- Pay: From $17.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision insurance
Support adults with traumatic brain injuries and neurological conditions with daily living, meds, and rehab goals in a residential setting. Good fit if you’re compassionate, have a high school diploma or GED, some care experience, and want steady hands-on work in neuro rehab.
Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – Part-Time | $40–$50/hr | 3-Day Workweek
- Employer: Level 1 Physical Therapy
- Location: Southfield, MI (In person)
- Type: Part-time (Mon, Tue & Thu, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, ~9 hrs/week)
- Pay: $40.00–$50.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off
Join a modern outpatient clinic with a 3-day workweek and daytime hours, working under a DPT with PT tech support. Great if you hold an active Michigan PTA license and want strong hourly pay, a predictable schedule, and a supportive, low-drama team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Southfield are hiring often, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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