Southfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to high-level clinical roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: EPIC Health System

EPIC Health System Location: Southfield, MI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; includes performance-based incentives

Lead an advanced Endocrinology & Obesity Medicine program, managing complex endocrine and metabolic cases and performing procedures like thyroid biopsies, CGM, and insulin pump management. Ideal if you’re board-certified in Endocrinology with obesity medicine experience and want to help build and scale an innovative, team-based program.

Employer: Irvine Neuro Rehabilitation

Location: Southfield, MI 48033 (In person)

Type: Full-time or part-time (8–12 hour shifts, rotating weekends/holidays)

Full-time or part-time (8–12 hour shifts, rotating weekends/holidays) Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision insurance

Support adults with traumatic brain injuries and neurological conditions with daily living, meds, and rehab goals in a residential setting. Good fit if you’re compassionate, have a high school diploma or GED, some care experience, and want steady hands-on work in neuro rehab.

Employer: Level 1 Physical Therapy

Location: Southfield, MI (In person)

Type: Part-time (Mon, Tue & Thu, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM , ~9 hrs/week)

(Mon, Tue & Thu, , ~9 hrs/week) Pay: $40.00–$50.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Join a modern outpatient clinic with a 3-day workweek and daytime hours, working under a DPT with PT tech support. Great if you hold an active Michigan PTA license and want strong hourly pay, a predictable schedule, and a supportive, low-drama team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Southfield are hiring often, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.