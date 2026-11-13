Southfield has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet (or on the phone).

Here are a few stand-out customer service and retail jobs hiring now:

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Location: Southfield, MI (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM–11:30 PM ET , rotational weekends; training Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM ET (remote)

Monday–Friday, , rotational weekends; training Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM ET (remote) Start date: November 30

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Handle moderate-complexity patient and client calls and messages (phone, email, chat, AI inquiries) for a major healthcare lab. This one stands out for fully remote work, evening hours, Day 1 medical benefits for FT, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and strong training and growth paths.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store running smoothly by greeting shoppers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the sales floor clean and safe. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, on-your-feet job with lots of customer interaction and a big national retailer on your resume.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support guests with makeup, skincare, and hair product picks, plus cashier work and stocking. Great if you love beauty products, enjoy doing demos and mini-makeovers, and want steady hours in a busy, upbeat store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.