Southfield’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in tech, wireless, and real estate. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CoStar Group / LoopNet

CoStar Group / Location: Southfield, MI (on-site in nearby Detroit office )

(on-site in nearby ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + uncapped commissions and incentives)

Work with top commercial real estate owners and brokers selling high-end digital advertising and marketing solutions. This role comes with extensive training, strong career growth paths, and a full corporate benefits package (healthcare, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, tuition reimbursement, fitness perks).

Employer: ASAP, INC (Authorized Verizon Representative)

(Authorized Verizon Representative) Location: Southfield, MI 48034 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,100 – $1,800 per week (plus bonuses and incentives)

Sell Verizon wireless and internet services, using company-provided leads and networking events to promote new discounted programs. This role offers a flexible schedule, employee discounts, and welcomes experienced salespeople from any background, including applicants with a criminal record.

Employer: Pipeline Partners

Location: Southfield, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $53,100 – $64,000 per year

Great for someone building a sales career: you’ll present AT&T wireless and internet services, help customers enroll, and work toward team and individual sales goals. Expect hands-on training, daily customer interaction, and a chance to grow your communication and leadership skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s hunting in Southfield.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.