Southfield’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like big, complex problems and hybrid work. Here are several senior IT roles hiring in and around Southfield, MI.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Listed in Southfield, MI (can be anywhere in the US )

Listed in (can be ) Type: Full-time , hybrid client-facing

, hybrid client-facing Salary: $151,500 – $346,000 base (higher ranges for NYC/CA/WA/DC areas)

(higher ranges for NYC/CA/WA/DC areas) Focus: Lead SAP application managed services (S/4HANA, RISE/Grow), run global delivery teams, own AMS governance, and drive continuous improvement and automation. Strong fit if you’ve got 8–10+ years in SAP operations/projects, ITIL, and love building long-term client relationships.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Listed in Southfield, MI (can be anywhere in the US )

Listed in (can be ) Type: Full-time , consulting

, consulting Salary (all US offices outside select high-cost metros): $125,500 – $230,200 base

Focus: Lead client-embedded AI/ML and generative AI projects from idea to production. You’ll manage small technical teams, design architectures, and build solutions using Python, cloud platforms, LLMs, MLOps/LLMOps/AgentOps, and modern DevOps tools.

Employer: Raymond James

Location: Southfield, MI (hybrid; 3 days/week in office at a corporate location)

(hybrid; at a corporate location) Type: Full-time , hybrid

, hybrid Salary: Not listed; role includes base pay plus potential bonus and full benefits

Not listed; role includes base pay plus potential bonus and full benefits Focus: Senior hands-on role in the Cyber Threat Center, doing threat-informed vulnerability research, exploit validation, and large-scale security automation. Ideal if you’re strong in app/API vulns, Python + one other language, cloud security, CI/CD integrations, and AI-assisted security research.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and locations, and many teams are growing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.