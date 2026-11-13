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Southfield
💻 Southfield MI IT Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings
4 days ago
Southfield’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like big, complex problems and hybrid work. Here are several senior IT roles hiring in and around Southfield, MI.
Consulting – Managed Services SAP Sr. Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Listed in Southfield, MI (can be anywhere in the US)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid client-facing
- Salary: $151,500 – $346,000 base (higher ranges for NYC/CA/WA/DC areas)
- Focus: Lead SAP application managed services (S/4HANA, RISE/Grow), run global delivery teams, own AMS governance, and drive continuous improvement and automation. Strong fit if you’ve got 8–10+ years in SAP operations/projects, ITIL, and love building long-term client relationships.
Forward Deployed Engineer – Model Engineering Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Listed in Southfield, MI (can be anywhere in the US)
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary (all US offices outside select high-cost metros): $125,500 – $230,200 base
- Focus: Lead client-embedded AI/ML and generative AI projects from idea to production. You’ll manage small technical teams, design architectures, and build solutions using Python, cloud platforms, LLMs, MLOps/LLMOps/AgentOps, and modern DevOps tools.
Lead Vulnerability Research Engineer
- Employer: Raymond James
- Location: Southfield, MI (hybrid; 3 days/week in office at a corporate location)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: Not listed; role includes base pay plus potential bonus and full benefits
- Focus: Senior hands-on role in the Cyber Threat Center, doing threat-informed vulnerability research, exploit validation, and large-scale security automation. Ideal if you’re strong in app/API vulns, Python + one other language, cloud security, CI/CD integrations, and AI-assisted security research.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and locations, and many teams are growing.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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