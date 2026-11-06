🏥 Southfield, MI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Therapy Roles

Southfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big systems and home health groups all hiring. If you’re in nursing or therapy, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Henry Ford Providence Southfield Hospital, Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time , 3x12s, 7:00 pm – 7:30 am , every other weekend & rotating holidays

, 3x12s, , every other weekend & rotating holidays Bonus: $7,500 sign-on bonus

30-bed oncology unit with 24 private rooms and a 1:5 nurse-to-patient ratio. You’ll care for oncology plus bariatric, GYN, and colorectal surgery patients, with a chance to earn Chemo Certification after 6 months.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Henry Ford Providence Southfield Hospital, Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time, 3x12s, 7:00 am – 7:30 pm, every other weekend & holiday rotation

Newly renovated 20-bed med-surg ortho unit supporting an active elective joint replacement program. Mix of medical, surgical, and orthopedic patients, with strong team support and growth within a major health system.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Southfield & Novi, MI (Providence Hospitals)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 7:00 am – 5:30 pm

Day-shift RN role on the IV/PICC team, covering both Southfield and Novi hospitals. Ideal if you like vascular access, complex IV care, and working across units while still having the backing of a large, well-known system.

Employer: Boost Home Healthcare

Location: Southfield, MI (home visits)

Type: Full-time

Provide OT in patients’ homes with a flexible schedule and competitive pay. You’ll handle assessments, plans of care, and 30-day reassessments, helping people stay independent where they live.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Providence Hospital, Southfield, MI

Type: Contingent/Part-time

Hospital-based PT role focused on evaluations and treatment to improve mobility, reduce pain, and restore function. Good fit if you want flexible contingent hours while staying in an acute care setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.