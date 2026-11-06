📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Around Southfield, MI

Southfield’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and back-office support. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Henry Ford Southfield Hospital, Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7am–7:30pm (Days)

You’ll be the go-to support person on a hospital unit—greeting patients and visitors, answering phones, helping with basic patient needs, and keeping paperwork and schedules in order. Good fit if you like a busy clinical setting and want to be close to direct patient care without a clinical license.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Southfield, MI (with travel to Novi or Rochester as needed)

(with travel to or as needed) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, No weekends

Front desk role in a maternal-fetal medicine clinic: check patients in and out, handle insurance and authorizations, schedule visits, and manage payments and daily reports. Great if you want steady weekday hours and enjoy helping patients through their appointments.

Employer: NextPath Workforce Solutions (Finance client)

(Finance client) Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time

Support a finance operations team by handling returned mail, updating client documents, and answering operational questions by phone and email. Best for someone with 2+ years of customer service, strong Microsoft Office skills, and comfort with detailed, process-heavy work (note: fingerprinting is part of the background check).

Employer: Medlogix (ReviewWorks)

Location: Northville, MI (listed under Southfield area)

(listed under Southfield area) Type: Part-time, ~20 hrs/week, Non-exempt

Part-time role focused on sorting, scanning, and routing medical bills and claim documents using OnBase and other systems. Good match if you like heads-down work, have strong attention to detail, and want steady hours without full-time commitment.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.