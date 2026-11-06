🎁 Community Freebies in Southfield — Useful Finds Near You

Southfield neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from clothing bundles to health supplies and kids’ toys. All of these are near 12 Mile & Evergreen, so pickups are pretty convenient.

Item: Men’s disposable underwear and blue bed pads

Condition: Not stated

Location: Pickup near 12 & Evergreen, Southfield, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

Helpful if you’re caring for a loved one or need extra protection items at home. The poster has both men’s disposable underwear and blue bed pads available for free.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted women’s clothing bundles

Sizes: XL & 1X, 2X, 3X

Condition: Not stated (mix of items, different seasons)

Location: Pickup near 12 & Evergreen in Southfield, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

Variety of clothing for different seasons, including tops, dresses, jumpsuits, pajamas, and more. You can take one size or all the bundles. The poster notes they are donating on Monday, so these free deals may not last long.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Girls’ Disney Princess outfits

Includes:

Purple and gold gown

Pink and purple dress, skirt & top from the Disney Store

Condition: Not stated

Location: Pickup in Southfield near 12 & Evergreen

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun dress-up clothes for a Disney-loving kid. These are official Disney Store pieces, great for pretend play or costumes.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mixed household and fun items

Includes (as listed):

Indiana Jones toy

Small puzzles (several available)

(several available) Health items

Wall picture

Tent

Sterilizer

Condition: Not stated

Location: Pickup near 12 & Evergreen, Southfield, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice mix of things for kids, home, and possibly camping or storage (with the tent and sterilizer). Could be a good grab if you like puzzles or need a few extra household items.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Southfield tend to go quickly, especially clothing bundles and kids’ items. If something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon to arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.