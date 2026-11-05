💰 Southfield MI Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Southfield’s finance scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on accounting, high-level revenue strategy, and early-career consulting. Here are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Harvard Resource Solutions LLC (with Venteon)

Harvard Resource Solutions LLC (with Venteon) Location: Southfield, MI (hybrid, 3 days in office )

(hybrid, ) Salary: $75,000 – $80,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time, direct hire

Support the Controller with month-end close, journal entries, bank recs, billing, payroll support, and sales tax data. Great fit if you have 3–4 years of staff accountant experience, strong Excel/Power Query skills, and want a stable role with clear responsibilities.

Employer: Plante Moran

Location: Southfield, MI

Salary: $33.00 – $36.00/hour (range listed for select states; check posting details)

(range listed for select states; check posting details) Type: Full-time internship (must return to school after)

Work on M&A deals, financial due diligence, and detailed financial analysis while meeting with client leadership. Ideal for students in Accounting or Finance (GPA 3.0+) who want real transaction experience at a nationally known firm.

Employer: loanDepot

Location: Southfield, MI

Salary: $132,000 – $182,500 base (higher range in some markets per posting)

base (higher range in some markets per posting) Type: Full-time

Lead revenue strategy, forecasting, KPIs, and analytics across sales, marketing, capital markets, and operations in a major mortgage lender. Best for someone with 10+ years in mortgage sales/finance or revenue ops, strong financial modeling skills, and experience with Salesforce or similar CRM.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.