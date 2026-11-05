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📣 Southfield, MI Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Southfield’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in real estate, finance, and automation. Here are several solid roles if you like closing deals and building relationships.
Associate (Commercial Real Estate Broker)
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
- Location: Southfield, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: ~$55,000 draw + commissions (company states they will not pay less than minimum wage)
Work on office leasing and tenant representation deals with a major commercial real estate firm. Great fit if you have 1–3 years in commercial real estate, a bachelor’s degree, and a Michigan real estate license, and want to grow your own book of business with strong support and benefits.
Sales Account Executive – Industrial Automation Systems
- Employer: Comau
- Location: Southfield, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
High-impact B2B sales role selling industrial automation and capital equipment into manufacturing, energy, logistics, and more. Ideal if you have 3+ years as an account executive in industrial automation, are comfortable selling to executives, and like working cross‑functionally with engineering and project teams.
Mortgage Loan Officer (NMLS Required)
- Employer: loanDepot
- Location: Southfield, MI (on-site; some remote case-by-case)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base tied to local minimum wage + uncapped commission, possible ramp-up bonuses
Join a high-volume direct lending team with 10+ warm leads per day and strong marketing support. Best for licensed loan officers with 2+ years recent mortgage origination, 5+ active NMLS state licenses, and a track record of top production who want strong benefits and a big commission upside.
Leasing and Marketing Specialist
- Employer: ORLO Management, LLC / Affiliated Orlo Fund
- Location: Southfield, MI 48034 (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18–$20/hour + “amazing” commissions
Hands-on apartment leasing and marketing role at a large multi‑family community, focused on keeping occupancy at 96–98%. Good match if you have 2–4+ years in property leasing/management, know Fair Housing laws, and like a mix of tours, marketing, and resident relations, plus solid benefits (401(k) match, health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Southfield employers are hiring now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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