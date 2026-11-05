📣 Southfield, MI Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Southfield’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in real estate, finance, and automation. Here are several solid roles if you like closing deals and building relationships.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$55,000 draw + commissions (company states they will not pay less than minimum wage)

Work on office leasing and tenant representation deals with a major commercial real estate firm. Great fit if you have 1–3 years in commercial real estate, a bachelor’s degree, and a Michigan real estate license, and want to grow your own book of business with strong support and benefits.

Employer: Comau

Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

High-impact B2B sales role selling industrial automation and capital equipment into manufacturing, energy, logistics, and more. Ideal if you have 3+ years as an account executive in industrial automation, are comfortable selling to executives, and like working cross‑functionally with engineering and project teams.

Employer: loanDepot

Location: Southfield, MI (on-site; some remote case-by-case)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base tied to local minimum wage + uncapped commission, possible ramp-up bonuses

Join a high-volume direct lending team with 10+ warm leads per day and strong marketing support. Best for licensed loan officers with 2+ years recent mortgage origination, 5+ active NMLS state licenses, and a track record of top production who want strong benefits and a big commission upside.

Employer: ORLO Management, LLC / Affiliated Orlo Fund

Location: Southfield, MI 48034 (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18–$20/hour + “amazing” commissions

Hands-on apartment leasing and marketing role at a large multi‑family community, focused on keeping occupancy at 96–98%. Good match if you have 2–4+ years in property leasing/management, know Fair Housing laws, and like a mix of tours, marketing, and resident relations, plus solid benefits (401(k) match, health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Southfield employers are hiring now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.