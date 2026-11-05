👔 Southfield, MI Executive Jobs: Multiple High-Impact Leadership Roles

Southfield is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for folks who know healthcare, housing, and tech consulting. If you’re ready to step into a bigger seat, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Presbyterian Villages of Michigan

Presbyterian Villages of Michigan Location: Southfield, MI (on-site, executive role)

(on-site, executive role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead facilities strategy for senior housing, assisted living, memory care, and life plan communities across the PVM system. This role owns the 5-year facilities and real estate strategy, capital planning and financing (HUD, MSHDA, LIHTC, etc.), and major redevelopment projects, while sitting on the Executive Team and supervising real estate and project staff.

Employer: AmeriHealth Caritas

Location: Remote in Michigan (must reside in MI)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote leadership role guiding population health and social care strategy for Medicaid members in Michigan. You’ll lead a team, build community and agency partnerships, and turn health equity goals into real programs and measurable outcomes.

Employer: EY (Financial Services Organization)

Location: Southfield, MI (US-based, travel as needed)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $128,400 – $235,300 base, depending on location and experience

Manage large, multi-phase technology transformation projects for life insurance and financial services clients. This role blends program delivery, client leadership, and sales performance tech (SPM) with strong Agile/Scrum and enterprise implementation experience, plus a robust benefits and time-off package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.