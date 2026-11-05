🚚 Southfield, MI Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Southfield’s logistics scene is busy right now, with auto and tech suppliers looking for people who can keep materials and orders moving. If you’ve got supply chain, shipping, or procurement skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Flex-N-Gate

Flex-N-Gate Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day shipping operations to keep customer deliveries on time. You’ll manage schedules, paperwork, ASNs, and problem-solving on the floor, so it’s a good fit if you have 3–5 years in shipping/materials and like a fast-paced plant environment.

Employer: UNITY Systems

Location: Southfield, MI (On the road)

Type: Other (likely contract/consulting)

Other (likely contract/consulting) Pay: $33.00 per hour

Handle purchase requisitions and POs in Coupa and SAP, keep records clean, and support audits and reporting. Comes with solid benefits (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO) and is ideal if you have 3+ years in procurement or supply chain ops and strong Coupa/SAP skills.

Employer: Lucid Motors

Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes benefits, PTO, 401(k), and potential equity/bonus)

Own the global end-to-end supply chain for flat-rolled steel and aluminum used in Lucid’s vehicles. This is a senior role for someone with 5–8 years in purchasing/supply chain (auto metals preferred) who can manage global suppliers, contracts, and commodity risk while supporting new vehicle programs.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.