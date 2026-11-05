🚧 Southfield, MI Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs – Multiple Openings

Southfield’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks hiring in construction and skilled trades this week.

Employer: Jobot (for a premier multifamily builder)

Jobot (for a premier multifamily builder) Location: Southfield, MI

Salary: $90,000 – $155,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead large multifamily projects from start to finish, managing subs, schedules, budgets, and site safety. Great fit if you have 5+ years in multifamily supervision and want big projects, modern tools, and room to grow.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Southfield, MI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Journeyman-level role doing residential and light commercial service, including panels, wiring, fixtures, and EV charger installs. Good for someone who likes code-compliant work, customer contact, and the chance to branch into plumbing/HVAC support over time.

Employer: United Auto & Collision

Location: Southfield, MI

Pay: $1,500 – $3,000 per week

Type: Full-time, in-person

Shop role for experienced auto mechanics and painters handling powertrain work, diagnostics, alignments, and body repairs. Best for techs with 5+ years’ experience who want steady work, a busy bay, and lots of hands-on time with different makes and models.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Southfield employers often keep good resumes on file for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.