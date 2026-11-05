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🔧 Southfield, MI Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Southfield has steady demand for people who keep buildings safe, clean, and running. These roles are hands-on, offer stable hours, and many come with solid benefits.
EVS Tech (Behavioral Health Experience Required)
- Employer: Straith Hospital
- Location: Southfield, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour + shift differentials
Work in the pediatric behavioral health unit, keeping rooms and common areas clean, safe, and therapeutic. Good fit if you have housekeeping/floor care experience and want hospital benefits plus eligibility for Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness.
Environmental Services Technician (+ Shift Differentials)
- Employer: Straith Hospital
- Location: Southfield, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $19.00/hour + shift differentials
Hospital EVS role focused on operating rooms, clinical rooms, and patient areas, including floor care and some grounds work like snow removal. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and non-profit status for student loan forgiveness eligibility.
Maintenance Technician I
- Employer: DTN Management
- Location: Southfield & Troy, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM, rotating on-call with bonus pay
Apartment community role handling work orders, unit turns, grounds, pool area, and basic building systems (electrical, plumbing, carpentry, appliances). Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, rental discount, education reimbursement, and clear growth and training paths.
Maintenance Technician – Plumber
- Employer: Affiliated Orlo Fund (Regal Towers Apartments)
- Location: Southfield, MI
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM, on-call 1 week/month
- Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour (40 hrs/week)
Hands-on apartment role with a strong plumbing focus (snaking, jetting, cast iron stacks) plus general maintenance and snow removal. Includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, paid birthday off, and employer-paid short-term disability and life insurance.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers here are open to training motivated people.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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