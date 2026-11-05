🔧 Southfield, MI Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Southfield has steady demand for people who keep buildings safe, clean, and running. These roles are hands-on, offer stable hours, and many come with solid benefits.

Employer: Straith Hospital

Straith Hospital Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour + shift differentials

Work in the pediatric behavioral health unit, keeping rooms and common areas clean, safe, and therapeutic. Good fit if you have housekeeping/floor care experience and want hospital benefits plus eligibility for Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: Straith Hospital

Straith Hospital Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Starting at $19.00/hour + shift differentials

Hospital EVS role focused on operating rooms, clinical rooms, and patient areas, including floor care and some grounds work like snow removal. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and non-profit status for student loan forgiveness eligibility.

Employer: DTN Management

Location: Southfield & Troy, MI

Southfield & Troy, MI Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM, rotating on-call with bonus pay

Apartment community role handling work orders, unit turns, grounds, pool area, and basic building systems (electrical, plumbing, carpentry, appliances). Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, rental discount, education reimbursement, and clear growth and training paths.

Employer: Affiliated Orlo Fund (Regal Towers Apartments)

Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM , on-call 1 week/month

, on-call 1 week/month Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour (40 hrs/week)

Hands-on apartment role with a strong plumbing focus (snaking, jetting, cast iron stacks) plus general maintenance and snow removal. Includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, paid birthday off, and employer-paid short-term disability and life insurance.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers here are open to training motivated people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.