📣 Southfield, MI Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Southfield’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to seasoned pro. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: SME

SME Location: Southfield, MI (in-person, 25–50% travel)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year + benefits

Sell and manage a portfolio of tradeshows, events, media, sponsorships, and ads. Great fit if you have 3+ years in sales, like prospecting and upselling, and want to work with big manufacturing events while building long-term client relationships.

Employer: Dürr Systems, LLC

Dürr Systems, LLC Location: Southfield, MI, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on technical sales role focused on paint application equipment—installing, tuning, troubleshooting, and training customers. Ideal if you have an engineering degree plus 5–7 years’ experience with industrial paint systems and enjoy mixing field work with customer support and sales.

Employer: Kaftan Communities

Location: Southfield, MI (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead marketing and sales efforts for a long-established real estate and property management company. You’ll run campaigns, manage online listings and social media, support leasing teams, and drive occupancy—great for someone with digital marketing + real estate or property experience.

Employer: ASAP, INC (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: Southfield, MI, US (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $925.71 – $1,414.83 per week

Entry-level friendly role with paths in customer service, support, marketing, and sales. Good match if you’re a recent grad or career changer, love talking with people, and want paid training plus a flexible schedule and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.