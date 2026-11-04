📋 Southfield MI Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Southfield has some solid admin roles right now, especially if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and like keeping busy. Here are a few full-time options worth a look.

Employer: Dürr Systems, LLC

Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a high-impact Sales team at a large, global engineering company. You’ll handle calendars, travel, RFQs and proposals, Salesforce/CRM reports, and keep the sales office running smoothly while working closely with sales and engineering leadership.

Employer: Diversified Home Health Care

Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $18.69 – $19.79 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, parental leave

Help keep a home health office organized by handling daily admin tasks, client communication, and scheduling in a fast-paced, people-focused setting. Great if you have office experience, are comfortable with computers, and want steady hours with a bit of flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often hire fast when they see a strong fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.