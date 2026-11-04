🏥 Southfield, MI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Southfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital bedside care to clinic leadership and travel tech roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: TotalMed

TotalMed Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Travel / 36 hrs per week , 12‑hour day shifts , 13‑week assignment

Travel / , 12‑hour , assignment Pay: $2,023 per week (based on 36 hrs; travel package with stipends)

Work as a travel MRI Tech using advanced imaging equipment while earning weekly pay and day‑one benefits. Great if you have at least 1–2 years’ MRI experience, BLS, and ARRT (MR) or ARMRIT, and want solid hours plus travel‑style perks.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time (modified schedule)

Pay: Not listed

Community pharmacist role focused on accurate dispensing, patient counseling, and running a clean, compliant pharmacy. Good fit if you hold a pharmacy degree, current MI pharmacist license, and like a mix of clinical work and leading a small in‑store team.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Henry Ford Health Southfield Hospital, Southfield, MI

Type: Full-time , 36 hrs/week , 11:00am–11:30pm

, , Pay: Not listed

Hands‑on PCT role in a busy ER, helping with daily care, patient movement, and room upkeep under nursing supervision. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma or 1 year related experience and can get BLS within 30 days.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Primary Locations: Southfield, Novi, and Howell (Latson Rd) – travel between sites required

– travel between sites required Type: Full-time, ambulatory

Pay: Not listed

Lead and support Women’s Health clinics with a mix of direct patient care and operations work, including a gynecology procedure clinic. Ideal if you’re a MI‑licensed RN with BLS/ACLS, who enjoys project work, improving workflows, and collaborating across multiple offices.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.