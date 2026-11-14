This old-fashioned apple dapple cake recipe is the darling of fall baking. Every moist bite is positively infused with chunks of juicy apple, toasted pecans, and an amazingly sweet and buttery brown sugar glaze. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

Spray a bundt cake pan or a tube pan liberally with cooking spray and set aside.

Mix together oil, sugar, eggs, and vanilla in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, sift together the dry ingredients: flour, salt, and baking soda. Then add this to the wet ingredients before folding in the pecans and diced apples.

Bake at 350 for 1 hour.

Place sauce ingredients into a small saucepot over medium-high heat. Stir constantly and bring it to a gentle boil. After it begins gently boiling, continue to stir and allow to cook for about 3 minutes.