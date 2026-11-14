Not every Thanksgiving needs a whole bird, and this oven roasted turkey breast is how you get all that holiday flavor for a smaller crowd. A bone-in turkey breast gets rubbed with garlic herb butter, both under the skin and on top, then roasts over onions and broth until the skin is golden and the meat is juicy. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

Photo by https://www.southernplate.com/oven-roasted-turkey-breast/

Ingredients

▢ 1 bone-in, skin-on turkey breast 5 to 7 pounds, fully thawed

▢ 4 tablespoons unsalted butter softened

▢ 3 cloves garlic minced

▢ 1 teaspoon dried thyme

▢ 1 teaspoon dried rosemary

▢ 1 teaspoon rubbed sage

▢ 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 teaspoon paprika

▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 1 medium onion quartered

▢ 1 cup chicken or turkey broth

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Pat the turkey breast dry with paper towels and place it skin-side up in a roasting pan.

In a small bowl, mix the butter, garlic, thyme, rosemary, sage, salt, pepper and paprika.

Gently loosen the skin. Rub about half the herb butter under the skin directly on the meat and spread the rest over the outside.

Drizzle the olive oil over the skin. Arrange the onion around the turkey and pour the broth into the bottom of the pan.

Roast uncovered for 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 hours, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast, not touching bone, reads 165°F. If the skin browns too quickly, tent loosely with foil.

Remove from the oven, cover loosely with foil and rest 15 to 20 minutes.

Slice and serve with the pan juices or gravy.



