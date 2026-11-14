Hot chocolate cookies are truly hot chocolate in cookie form as they use hot cocoa mix with chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and marshmallow bits. They’re soft, chewy, and full of rich chocolate flavor. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Set aside.

In a stand mixer, beat the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until smooth and creamy (about 2 minutes).

Beat in the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla extract. Mix in the hot cocoa mix.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Mix until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips and marshmallow bits. Cover and refrigerate the dough for 15–20 minutes to firm up.

Scoop 2 tablespoons of dough per cookie and place them 3 inches apart on the baking sheet. Bake for 12–14 minutes, or until the edges are set but the centers look slightly underbaked.