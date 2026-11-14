This creamy eggnog fudge features a silky white chocolate fudge base, cozy eggnog flavor, and spiced cookie crumble that adds just the right amount of crunch on top. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

Line an 8×8-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving overhang on the sides for easy removal.

Add the cookies, melted butter, and cinnamon to a food processor and pulse until the mixture forms evenly coated, fine crumbs. Set aside.

In a saucepan over low heat, combine the white chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, eggnog, and butter. Stir constantly until the mixture melts and becomes smooth and creamy. Do not let it boil.

Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in the vanilla extract, rum extract, nutmeg, cinnamon (if using), and salt until fully incorporated.

Add half of the spiced cookie crumble into the warm fudge mixture and fold gently to distribute.

Pour the fudge into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle the remaining crumble over the surface, pressing it lightly so it adheres.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or until completely firm.