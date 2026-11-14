This creamy cheese ball recipe is made with three different types of delicious cheese and seasonings, wrapped up in a smooth ball covered in crunchy pecan pieces. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

Grate cheddar cheese and allow it to sit at room temp for one hour (cover it so it doesn't dry out).

In a medium mixing bowl, place all ingredients. Mix until smooth and well blended.

Turn out onto plastic wrap that has been sprinkled with chopped pecans (can skip the pecans if you like). Shape into a ball and press pecans in to cover, if desired. Wrap in plastic wrap and form into a ball.finely chopped pecans, optional