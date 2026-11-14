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The Thanksgiving Side Dish Everyone Will Be Fighting Over!
Easy Southern candied sweet potatoes made with canned sweet potatoes, sugar, butter and cinnamon. Bake at 350°F until syrupy. Perfect for Thanksgiving. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.
This quick and easy candied yams recipe is so good. Basically, grab a couple of cans of sweet potatoes, cook them in the oven and you have this recipe of syrupy goodness. The end result is tender sweet potatoes with a buttery sweet caramel toffee flavor that will definitely melt in your mouth.
Now, if you’re wondering when to serve this candied yam dish, I say whenever! Have it as a meal or as a Thanksgiving dessert, the choice is yours. I personally think that because sweet potatoes are a vegetable (no matter how you prepare them), you can serve them with any meal and it automatically decreases any guilt you might have because these are so good.
Ingredients
- ▢29 oz. can sweet potatoes
- ▢1 cup sugar
- ▢1 stick butter
- ▢1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Drain sweet potatoes and pour them into an ovenproof casserole dish.
- Sprinkle sugar over sweet potatoes.
- Cut up butter, put on top and then sprinkle with cinnamon.
- Place in oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until syrupy.