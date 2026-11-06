This Easy Homemade Cranberry Sauce Is a Thanksgiving Table Must-Have!

This easy homemade cranberry sauce is a must-make dish these holidays. Featuring cranberries (of course), sugar, pineapple, and walnuts, it’s the perfect balance of tart and sweet. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

canned or fresh pineapple (reserve juice and use remaining pineapple later) If using fresh you will need to juice some

Drain pineapple juices into a measuring cup. Add water to make one cup of liquid1 cup canned or fresh pineapple (reserve juice and use remaining pineapple later)

Place cranberries, the cup of liquid (this is just the pineapple juice and the water, you will use the pineapple later), and sugar into a medium sauce pot.

Bring to a boil over medium heat until all cranberries have popped and the mixture is thickened, stirring every now and then.