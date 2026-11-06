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This Easy Homemade Cranberry Sauce Is a Thanksgiving Table Must-Have!
8 days ago
This easy homemade cranberry sauce is a must-make dish these holidays. Featuring cranberries (of course), sugar, pineapple, and walnuts, it’s the perfect balance of tart and sweet. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.
Ingredients
- ▢12 oz bag of fresh cranberries
- ▢1 cup canned or fresh pineapple (reserve juice and use remaining pineapple later) If using fresh you will need to juice some
- ▢1/2 cup sugar
- ▢1/2 cup walnuts Nuts are optional
- ▢1 tsp lemon juice
Instructions
- Drain pineapple juices into a measuring cup. Add water to make one cup of liquid1 cup canned or fresh pineapple (reserve juice and use remaining pineapple later)
- Place cranberries, the cup of liquid (this is just the pineapple juice and the water, you will use the pineapple later), and sugar into a medium sauce pot.
- Bring to a boil over medium heat until all cranberries have popped and the mixture is thickened, stirring every now and then.
- Once all the cranberries are popped, remove the sauce pot from the heat and add the nuts (optional), lemon juice and pineapple. Mix and pour into a bowl and let cool. Once cool, the cranberry sauce mixture will be jelled and ready to serve.
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