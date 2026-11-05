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Looking for Something Different This Thanksgiving? This Coconut Caramel Pie Is It!

8 days ago

This delicious coconut caramel pie is one of my very favorite freezer pies. Get ready to take a big bite of decadent coconut, creamy, nutty, caramel-y goodness! For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ek4Sc_1GoGhPIu00
Photo byhttps://www.southernplate.com/ashley-macs-coconut-caramel-pie/

Ingredients 1x2x3x

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1 8 ounce package flaked coconut
  • 1 cup chopped pecan halves
  • 8 ounces cream cheese
  • 1 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 16 ounces frozen whipped topping thawed
  • 2 deep dish 9-inch pie shells, baked
  • 1 12 ounce jar caramel topping

Instructions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet. Add coconut and pecans. Cook until brown and set aside.
  • Combine cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk in a mixing bowl. Beat with mixer until smooth.
  • Fold in whipped topping.
  • Layer 1/4 cream cheese mixture in each pie shell.
  • Drizzle 1/4 jar of caramel topping on top of cream cheese mixture in each pies.
  • Sprinkle half coconut mixture on top.
  • Repeat the layer, beginning with the cream-cheese mixture.
  • Freeze. Serve frozen.


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