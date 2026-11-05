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Looking for Something Different This Thanksgiving? This Coconut Caramel Pie Is It!
8 days ago
This delicious coconut caramel pie is one of my very favorite freezer pies. Get ready to take a big bite of decadent coconut, creamy, nutty, caramel-y goodness! For the full recipe on my website click HERE.
Ingredients 1x2x3x
- ▢1/4 cup butter
- ▢1 8 ounce package flaked coconut
- ▢1 cup chopped pecan halves
- ▢8 ounces cream cheese
- ▢1 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- ▢16 ounces frozen whipped topping thawed
- ▢2 deep dish 9-inch pie shells, baked
- ▢1 12 ounce jar caramel topping
Instructions
- Melt butter in a large skillet. Add coconut and pecans. Cook until brown and set aside.
- Combine cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk in a mixing bowl. Beat with mixer until smooth.
- Fold in whipped topping.
- Layer 1/4 cream cheese mixture in each pie shell.
- Drizzle 1/4 jar of caramel topping on top of cream cheese mixture in each pies.
- Sprinkle half coconut mixture on top.
- Repeat the layer, beginning with the cream-cheese mixture.
- Freeze. Serve frozen.
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