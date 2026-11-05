Looking for Something Different This Thanksgiving? This Coconut Caramel Pie Is It!

This delicious coconut caramel pie is one of my very favorite freezer pies. Get ready to take a big bite of decadent coconut, creamy, nutty, caramel-y goodness! For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

Photo by https://www.southernplate.com/ashley-macs-coconut-caramel-pie/

Ingredients 1x2x3x

▢ 1/4 cup butter

▢ 1 8 ounce package flaked coconut

▢ 1 cup chopped pecan halves

▢ 8 ounces cream cheese

▢ 1 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

▢ 16 ounces frozen whipped topping thawed

▢ 2 deep dish 9-inch pie shells, baked

▢ 1 12 ounce jar caramel topping

Instructions

Melt butter in a large skillet. Add coconut and pecans. Cook until brown and set aside.

Combine cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk in a mixing bowl. Beat with mixer until smooth.

Fold in whipped topping.

Layer 1/4 cream cheese mixture in each pie shell.

Drizzle 1/4 jar of caramel topping on top of cream cheese mixture in each pies.

Sprinkle half coconut mixture on top.

Repeat the layer, beginning with the cream-cheese mixture.

Freeze. Serve frozen.



