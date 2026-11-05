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This Fudgy Chocolate Brownie Pie Is the Thanksgiving Dessert Chocolate Lovers Dream About!

8 days ago

If you’re like me and have never met a brownie you didn’t like, you’re gonna love this chocolate brownie pie recipe. It includes a moist fudgy brownie mix and chocolate chips baked in a flaky pie crust for the ultimate decadent dessert. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Viy1w_1GoGSHWf00
Photo byhttps://www.southernplate.com/triple-chocolate-brownie-pie-recipe/#recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 pouch brownie mix plus corresponding ingredients
  • 1 cup semi-sweet or sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 regular-sized unbaked pie crust

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, prepare the brownie mix according to package directions and then stir in the chocolate chips.
  • Spoon the brownie filling into the unbaked pie shell.1 regular-sized unbaked pie crust
  • Bake in a 350-degree oven for 25-30 minutes. Allow the pie to cool slightly before serving.
  • Top with vanilla ice cream and drizzle with chocolate sauce for the third layer of chocolate.



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