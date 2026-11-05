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This Fudgy Chocolate Brownie Pie Is the Thanksgiving Dessert Chocolate Lovers Dream About!
8 days ago
If you’re like me and have never met a brownie you didn’t like, you’re gonna love this chocolate brownie pie recipe. It includes a moist fudgy brownie mix and chocolate chips baked in a flaky pie crust for the ultimate decadent dessert. For the full recipe on my website click HERE.
Ingredients
- ▢1 pouch brownie mix plus corresponding ingredients
- ▢1 cup semi-sweet or sweet chocolate chips
- ▢1 regular-sized unbaked pie crust
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, prepare the brownie mix according to package directions and then stir in the chocolate chips.
- Spoon the brownie filling into the unbaked pie shell.1 regular-sized unbaked pie crust
- Bake in a 350-degree oven for 25-30 minutes. Allow the pie to cool slightly before serving.
- Top with vanilla ice cream and drizzle with chocolate sauce for the third layer of chocolate.
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